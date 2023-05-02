Needham Maintains Axonics (AXNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axonics is 81.51. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.97% from its latest reported closing price of 58.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axonics is 334MM, an increase of 12.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axonics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXNX is 0.30%, a decrease of 23.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 62,904K shares. The put/call ratio of AXNX is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,930K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,906K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 34.45% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,773K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,669K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,583K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Axonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries.

See all Axonics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.