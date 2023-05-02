Needham Maintains Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from its latest reported closing price of 11.73.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 23MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.25%, an increase of 27.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.47% to 33,999K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,742K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,121K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,733K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,812K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,754K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 39.76% over the last quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

