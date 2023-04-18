Needham Maintains Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $13.52. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.08% from its latest reported closing price of $10.08.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $23MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carmichael Hill & Associates holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 88.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 99.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 308.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 70.26% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 659K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.26%, an increase of 30.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.12% to 33,847K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

