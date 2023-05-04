Needham Maintains Atricure (ATRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atricure is 59.16. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.41% from its latest reported closing price of 48.33.

The projected annual revenue for Atricure is 388MM, an increase of 10.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atricure. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRC is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 58,958K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,566K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,367K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,940K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,755K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares, representing a decrease of 32.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,609K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 82.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 498.31% over the last quarter.

Atricure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator ® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip ® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide.

