Needham Maintains Atricure (ATRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atricure is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.97% from its latest reported closing price of $41.67.

The projected annual revenue for Atricure is $388MM, an increase of 17.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 99.87% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - INVESCO V.I. Small Cap Equity Fund Series I holds 47K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSCDX - Sit Small Cap Dividend Growth Fund - Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 65.10% over the last quarter.

CHCLX - AB DISCOVERY GROWTH FUND, INC. holds 747K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing a decrease of 26.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 22.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atricure. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRC is 0.22%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 59,015K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Atricure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator ® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip ® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide.

