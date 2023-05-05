Needham Maintains Artivion (AORT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artivion is 23.03. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.55% from its latest reported closing price of 13.35.

The projected annual revenue for Artivion is 346MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 40,920K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,013K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,663K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,275K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 38.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 34.13% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,224K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,091K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artivion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

