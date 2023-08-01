Needham Maintains Arista Networks (ANET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is 171.96. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of 155.09.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is 5,457MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.43%, an increase of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.03% to 234,894K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 9,552K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,223K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,235K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 28.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,111K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,817K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,143K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 27.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,776K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

