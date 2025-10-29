Needham Maintains Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ARQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is $23.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of $24.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 1,764MM, an increase of 454.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.21%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 147,077K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 11,536K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,423K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 11,109K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,361K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 60.89% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,749K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,967K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 9,875K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,785K shares , representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 5,006K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,706K shares , representing a decrease of 33.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 42.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.