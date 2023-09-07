Needham Maintains Alteryx Inc - (AYX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Alteryx Inc - (NYSE:AYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.31% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 49.56. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $68.46. The average price target represents an increase of 43.31% from its latest reported closing price of 34.58.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 13.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.21%, a decrease of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 56,482K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,123K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,967K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,662K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,152K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 24.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,137K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

