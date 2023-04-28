Needham Maintains Alteryx Inc - (AYX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Alteryx Inc - (NYSE:AYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 79.70. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.21% from its latest reported closing price of 51.02.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.22%, a decrease of 22.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 59,834K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,783K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,836K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 99.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 15,806.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,797K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares, representing a decrease of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,596K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,523K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

