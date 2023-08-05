Needham Maintains Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphatec Holdings is 21.48. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from its latest reported closing price of 15.93.

The projected annual revenue for Alphatec Holdings is 420MM, a decrease of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphatec Holdings. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEC is 0.25%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.83% to 67,667K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,393K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768K shares, representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 107.80% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,944K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 2,108K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,864K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 50.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,812K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Alphatec Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

