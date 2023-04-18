Needham Maintains Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphatec Holdings is $19.84. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of $15.67.

The projected annual revenue for Alphatec Holdings is $420MM, an increase of 19.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,654K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 219K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 90.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 1,461.50% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 81.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 99.25% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 5.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphatec Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEC is 0.27%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 61,927K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alphatec Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

