Needham Maintains AgileThought Inc - (AGIL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of AgileThought Inc - (NASDAQ:AGIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 628.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AgileThought Inc - is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 628.57% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for AgileThought Inc - is 203MM, an increase of 16.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in AgileThought Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIL is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 2,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,047K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 26.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 3.97% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 200K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 15.83% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 186K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 3.65% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 137K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIL by 1.68% over the last quarter.

AgileThought Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilethought, Inc. offers software development services. The Company provides business intelligence, cloud, share point, content management, mobile and web application development, and user interface services. Agilethought serves clients in the State of Florida.

