Needham Maintains ADTRAN (ADTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.45% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADTRAN is $26.18. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 127.45% from its latest reported closing price of $11.51.

The projected annual revenue for ADTRAN is $1,573MM, an increase of 53.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.29.

ADTRAN Declares $0.09 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $11.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -13.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 87K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 55.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 106.29% over the last quarter.

ADKSX - Adirondack Small Cap Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN. This is a decrease of 192 owner(s) or 97.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTN is 0.49%, an increase of 154.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.20% to 131K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

ADTRAN Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of telecommunications networking equipment and internetworking products. Its headquarters are in Huntsville, Alabama. The company is ISO 9001 and TL9000 certified.

