Needham Maintains ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ACAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.19% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $29.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.19% from its latest reported closing price of $22.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 827MM, a decrease of 21.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.21%, an increase of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 193,380K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,897K shares representing 25.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,878K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 8,996K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,540K shares , representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 27.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,377K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,609K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 24.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,024K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,173K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares , representing a decrease of 46.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 23.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.