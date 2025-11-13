Needham Maintains Absci (ABSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Absci (NasdaqGS:ABSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.45% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Absci is $7.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.95 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 134.45% from its latest reported closing price of $3.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is 49MM, an increase of 1,649.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.05%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.96% to 124,328K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,163K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,046K shares , representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 16.27% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,736K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,756K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 8,253K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,696K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 21.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,045K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares , representing an increase of 33.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 37.86% over the last quarter.

