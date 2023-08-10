Needham Maintains 8X8 (EGHT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 8X8 is 5.44. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 64.85% from its latest reported closing price of 3.30.

The projected annual revenue for 8X8 is 811MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in 8X8. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGHT is 0.08%, a decrease of 24.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 134,832K shares. The put/call ratio of EGHT is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 14,389K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 23.47% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 12,013K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,779K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 13.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,244K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,277K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,987K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 41.18% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,314K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 51.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 88.87% over the last quarter.

8X8 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

8x8, Inc. is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business.

