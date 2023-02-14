Needham Investment Management Now Owns 7.30% of Frequency Electronics (FEIM)

Fintel reports that Needham Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.87% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frequency Electronics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEIM is 0.08%, a decrease of 20.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 6,177K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 1,863K shares representing 19.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

NESGX - Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 570K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 416K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 283K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 15.87% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 247K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Frequency Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency's products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.