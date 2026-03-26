Needham Initiates Coverage of Wolverine World Wide (WWW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.12% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.12% from its latest reported closing price of $16.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is 2,987MM, an increase of 59.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 45.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.08%, an increase of 54.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.29% to 87,600K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Callodine Capital Management holds 3,524K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 3,180K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Earnest Partners holds 3,167K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing a decrease of 28.85%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,007K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 28.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,889K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 65.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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