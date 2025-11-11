Needham Initiates Coverage of Waystar Holding (WAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Waystar Holding (NasdaqGS:WAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.29% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waystar Holding is $50.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.29% from its latest reported closing price of $36.11 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waystar Holding. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 19.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAY is 0.33%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.67% to 179,601K shares. The put/call ratio of WAY is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 24,964K shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,692K shares , representing a decrease of 18.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Investors holds 18,055K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,755K shares , representing a decrease of 20.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 12.45% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,239K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares , representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,896K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 46.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,269K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 97.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 3,150.67% over the last quarter.

