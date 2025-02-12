Needham Initiates Coverage of V.F. (WBAG:VFC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of V.F. (WBAG:VFC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 8.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.15%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 508,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 75,276K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 81.53% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 42,513K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,557K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 39.10% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,402K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,023K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,374K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 20,785K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,505K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 38.76% over the last quarter.

