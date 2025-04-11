Needham Initiates Coverage of Valens Semiconductor (VLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.00% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valens Semiconductor is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valens Semiconductor is 239MM, an increase of 313.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 23.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN is 0.63%, an increase of 980.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.32% to 49,277K shares. The put/call ratio of VLN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Base holds 20,643K shares representing 19.53% ownership of the company.

Linse Capital holds 11,191K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGP Investments holds 3,460K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 2,135.90% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,985K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,421K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Valens Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

