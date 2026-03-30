Needham Initiates Coverage of TSS (TSSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of TSS (NasdaqCM:TSSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.21% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for TSS is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.21% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TSS is 183MM, a decrease of 25.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in TSS. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 48.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSSI is 0.01%, an increase of 85.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.75% to 8,551K shares. The put/call ratio of TSSI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 865K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares , representing an increase of 56.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSSI by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 539K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSSI by 78.19% over the last quarter.

Value Aligned Research Advisors holds 461K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSSI by 65.68% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 316K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 65.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSSI by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 241K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing an increase of 27.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSSI by 46.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.