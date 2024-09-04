Needham Initiates Coverage of TeraWulf (WULF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of TeraWulf (NasdaqCM:WULF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.12% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is $6.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.12% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 185MM, an increase of 53.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 40.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.26%, an increase of 98.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 129.26% to 183,285K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,513K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 172.10% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,122K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 248.77% over the last quarter.

Beryl Capital Management holds 6,669K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,363K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares , representing an increase of 27.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 121.15% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,989K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 94.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 2,933.41% over the last quarter.

TeraWulf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy.

