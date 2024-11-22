Needham Initiates Coverage of Steven Madden (SHOO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Steven Madden (NasdaqGS:SHOO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Steven Madden is $47.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $42.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Steven Madden is 2,214MM, a decrease of 0.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOO is 0.22%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 98,466K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOO is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 11,279K shares representing 15.62% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,750K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,422K shares , representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,669K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 23.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,493K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 1.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,906K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Steven Madden Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products

