Needham Initiates Coverage of Skechers U.S.A. (LSE:0L73) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Skechers U.S.A. (LSE:0L73) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.14% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skechers U.S.A. is 83.21 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.30 GBX to a high of 104.39 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 37.14% from its latest reported closing price of 60.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skechers U.S.A. is 8,956MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skechers U.S.A.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L73 is 0.22%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 144,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,173K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,453K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,363K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 85.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,152K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 8.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,118K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 14.36% over the last quarter.

