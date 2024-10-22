Needham Initiates Coverage of Similarweb (SMWB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Similarweb is $12.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.03% from its latest reported closing price of $9.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Similarweb is 297MM, an increase of 28.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Similarweb. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMWB is 0.35%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 31,488K shares. The put/call ratio of SMWB is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 11,173K shares representing 13.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,900K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares , representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 51.82% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,283K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,966K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Alpha Family Trust holds 1,682K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Similarweb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Similarweb provides a leading platform for digital intelligence, delivering a trusted, comprehensive and detailed view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in their markets. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day, covering millions of websites and apps, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights. With its platform, everyone from business leaders, strategy teams, analysts, marketers, category managers, salespeople and investors can quickly and efficiently discover the best business opportunities, identify potential competitive threats and make critical decisions to capture market share and grow revenues.

