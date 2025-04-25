Needham Initiates Coverage of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Rocket Lab USA (NasdaqCM:RKLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Lab USA is $24.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.49 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.80% from its latest reported closing price of $22.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Lab USA is 622MM, an increase of 42.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab USA. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 36.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLB is 0.50%, an increase of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 279,666K shares. The put/call ratio of RKLB is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vk Services holds 32,824K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,824K shares , representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 21.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,756K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,882K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 155.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,550K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 162.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,366K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,040K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 161.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,389K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares , representing an increase of 40.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 278.47% over the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 105 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

