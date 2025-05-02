Needham Initiates Coverage of Rocket Lab USA (BIT:1RKLB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Rocket Lab USA (BIT:1RKLB) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab USA. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 33.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RKLB is 0.50%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 280,078K shares.

Vk Services holds 32,824K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,824K shares , representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 21.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,756K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,882K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 155.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,550K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 162.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,366K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,040K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 161.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,389K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares , representing an increase of 40.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 278.47% over the last quarter.

