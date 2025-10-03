Stocks
RCAT

Needham Initiates Coverage of Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) with Buy Recommendation

October 03, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Red Cat Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings is $15.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Red Cat Holdings is 108MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 61.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCAT is 0.04%, an increase of 38.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.38% to 31,911K shares. RCAT / Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RCAT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 43.52% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,038K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 16.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,867K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,657K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 58.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 167.85% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,588K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 30.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 45.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Red Cat Holdings, Inc.-> See our take on Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.