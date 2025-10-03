Needham Initiates Coverage of Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Red Cat Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings is $15.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Red Cat Holdings is 108MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 61.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCAT is 0.04%, an increase of 38.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.38% to 31,911K shares. The put/call ratio of RCAT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 43.52% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,038K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 16.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,867K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,657K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 58.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 167.85% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,588K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 30.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 45.77% over the last quarter.

