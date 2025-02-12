Needham Initiates Coverage of Ralph Lauren (RL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.88% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is $248.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $348.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.88% from its latest reported closing price of $272.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is 7,102MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.16%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 50,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 2,050K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 69.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,080K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 76.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 6.75% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,014K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.