Needham Initiates Coverage of Ralph Lauren (MUN:PRL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Ralph Lauren (MUN:PRL) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRL is 0.16%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 50,202K shares.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 2,050K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 69.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,080K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 76.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 6.75% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,014K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

