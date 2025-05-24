Needham Initiates Coverage of Philip Morris International (XTRA:4I1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Philip Morris International (XTRA:4I1) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Philip Morris International is 155,40 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 126,81 € to a high of 188,39 €. The average price target represents an increase of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of 153,82 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Philip Morris International is 41,241MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philip Morris International. This is an increase of 287 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4I1 is 0.60%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 1,657,779K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 129,103K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,584K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I1 by 48.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 92,500K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I1 by 37.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,733K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4I1 by 3.37% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 48,516K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,747K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I1 by 40.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 44,891K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,846K shares , representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I1 by 23.15% over the last quarter.

