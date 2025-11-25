Needham Initiates Coverage of Oncology Institute (TOI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Oncology Institute (NasdaqCM:TOI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oncology Institute is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 134.87% from its latest reported closing price of $3.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oncology Institute is 391MM, a decrease of 15.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncology Institute. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 78.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOI is 0.06%, an increase of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.37% to 36,960K shares. The put/call ratio of TOI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,360K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,990K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 57.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOI by 276.70% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 2,705K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 73.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOI by 472.08% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,518K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,842K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company.

