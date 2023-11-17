Needham Initiates Coverage of ZimVie (ZIMV) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.10% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZimVie is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.10% from its latest reported closing price of 8.43.

The projected annual revenue for ZimVie is 941MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.09%, an increase of 31.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 25,926K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,356K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 56.23% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 33.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 777K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 36.02% over the last quarter.

