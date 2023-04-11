Needham Initiates Coverage of Shopify (SHOP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shopify is $49.97. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $85.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from its latest reported closing price of $45.35.

The projected annual revenue for Shopify is $6,783MM, an increase of 21.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 1,845K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 23.06% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

KTRAX - DWS Global Income Builder Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 62.17% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.61%, an increase of 44.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 937,590K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOP is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shopify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more.

