Needham Initiates Coverage of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) with Buy Recommendation

On March 16, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.00% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is $17.14. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 124.00% from its latest reported closing price of $7.65.

The projected annual revenue for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is $63MM, an increase of 58.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.49.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 24,821K shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,595K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 67.62% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,452K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnevik AB holds 7,653K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Data Collective IV GP holds 5,941K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 5,049K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 62.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 65.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXRX is 0.62%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.24% to 141,605K shares. The put/call ratio of RXRX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to its mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what Recursion believes is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that the company uses to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate its programs. biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

