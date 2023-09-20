Needham Initiates Coverage of On Holding AG (ONON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Holding AG is 37.25. The forecasts range from a low of 20.60 to a high of $50.28. The average price target represents an increase of 24.75% from its latest reported closing price of 29.86.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding AG is 1,567MM, an increase of 0.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding AG. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 28.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.50%, a decrease of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 122,327K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 7,332K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing an increase of 30.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 36.18% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,007K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares, representing a decrease of 24.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,991K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 95.82% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,917K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 0.15% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,138K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 42.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 76.51% over the last quarter.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

