Needham Initiates Coverage of Movella Holdings Inc - (MVLA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Movella Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:MVLA) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.79% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Movella Holdings Inc - is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 87.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2.58.
The projected annual revenue for Movella Holdings Inc - is 48MM, an increase of 19.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movella Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 175.00% in the last quarter.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Kepos Capital holds 189K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 62K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVLA by 600.83% over the last quarter.
Arena Investors holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 61.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVLA by 54.29% over the last quarter.
Old Mission Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.
CSOAX - Credit Suisse Strategic Income Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
