Needham Initiates Coverage of International Money Express (IMXI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Money Express is 29.84. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of 24.77.

The projected annual revenue for International Money Express is 680MM, an increase of 24.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.44%, an increase of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 37,469K shares. The put/call ratio of IMXI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1,600K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,450K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 1,331K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,327K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,277K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 5.60% over the last quarter.

International Money Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

