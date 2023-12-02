Needham Initiates Coverage of Immuneering Corp (IMRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.10% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering Corp is 19.53. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 136.10% from its latest reported closing price of 8.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering Corp is 0MM, an increase of 38,330.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering Corp. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 22.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.04%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 17,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,204K shares representing 14.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,533K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,066K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 33.84% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,515K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 19.31% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,245K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.