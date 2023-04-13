Needham Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $216.58. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.96% from its latest reported closing price of $156.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is $2,220MM, an increase of 24.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baystate Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAPY - Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 33.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 16.00% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 15.43% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 39.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.49%, a decrease of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 49,286K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

See all Globant regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.