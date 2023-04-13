Stocks
Needham Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation

April 13, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $216.58. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.96% from its latest reported closing price of $156.99.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is $2,220MM, an increase of 24.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLOB / Globant SA Shares Held by Institutions

Baystate Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAPY - Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 33.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 16.00% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 15.43% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 39.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.49%, a decrease of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 49,286K shares. GLOB / Globant SA Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Globant Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

