Needham Initiates Coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Needham initiated coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 22,298K shares. The put/call ratio of GILT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,835K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,676K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 86,420.74% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,635K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 77,299.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,834K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 23.93% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,507K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, it designs and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by its innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, its portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

