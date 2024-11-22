Needham Initiates Coverage of NIKE (WBAG:NKE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of NIKE (WBAG:NKE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,339 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIKE. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.36%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 1,075,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 92,225K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,526K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 9.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,267K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,274K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 22.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,092K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,442K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,099K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 83.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,029K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 42.79% over the last quarter.

