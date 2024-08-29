Needham Initiates Coverage of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NasdaqGM:NAMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.29% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is $37.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 132.29% from its latest reported closing price of $16.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is 62MM, an increase of 735.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAMS is 0.93%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 72,059K shares. The put/call ratio of NAMS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 12,227K shares representing 13.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 11,831K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 10,474K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 8,064K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 8,025K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

