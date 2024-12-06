News & Insights

Needham Initiates Coverage of Monster Beverage (WBAG:MNST) with Hold Recommendation

December 06, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Monster Beverage (WBAG:MNST) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is -11.99%, an increase of 4,713.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 782,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:MNST / Monster Beverage Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Alliancebernstein holds 49,071K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,932K shares , representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 56.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,410K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,070K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 93.00% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 27,143K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,913K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,621K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,449K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 22,559K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares , representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 27.48% over the last quarter.

