Needham Initiates Coverage of Monster Beverage (LSE:0K34) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Monster Beverage (LSE:0K34) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is 56.86 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.63 GBX to a high of 66.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of 53.89 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is 8,071MM, an increase of 8.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K34 is -11.99%, an increase of 4,713.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 782,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 49,071K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,932K shares , representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K34 by 56.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,410K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,070K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K34 by 93.00% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 27,143K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,913K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K34 by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,621K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,449K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K34 by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 22,559K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares , representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K34 by 27.48% over the last quarter.

