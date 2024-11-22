Needham Initiates Coverage of Lululemon Athletica (XTRA:33L) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Lululemon Athletica (XTRA:33L) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is 290,02 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 176,87 € to a high of 421,78 €. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of 283,65 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is 10,645MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33L is 0.25%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.64% to 117,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,165K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,139K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,826K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 72.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,196K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 10.64% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,114K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing a decrease of 38.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 42.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

