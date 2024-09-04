Needham Initiates Coverage of Iris Energy (IREN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Iris Energy (NasdaqGS:IREN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.14% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Iris Energy is $18.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 167.14% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iris Energy is 173MM, a decrease of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iris Energy. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 60.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.53%, an increase of 75.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 148.02% to 78,533K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Castle Hook Partners holds 6,869K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company.

Moore Capital Management holds 5,464K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,812K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares , representing an increase of 25.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 56.70% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 3,462K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 98.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 15,758.34% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,075K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 85.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 1,311.27% over the last quarter.

Iris Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

