Needham Initiates Coverage of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.09% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $21.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.09% from its latest reported closing price of $16.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is 899MM, a decrease of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 20.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.46%, an increase of 37.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 139,809K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,039K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 53.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 200.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,497K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 4,348K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,223K shares , representing a decrease of 20.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,807K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares , representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 16.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,637K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 60.49% over the last quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

